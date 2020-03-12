‘Not worried about it’: Tom Hanks’, Rita Wilson’s son gives update on parents after coronavirus diagnosis

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson took to Instagram to tell everyone “they both are fine” after news the two tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

Tom Hanks announced Wednesday night that they tested positive. He wrote:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!”

There are more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States. There are four confirmed cases in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.