CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s dark and you’re bundled under a blanket on your couch waiting for the heat to kick in. Cooking would mean going to the kitchen, and that’s at least 20 steps away.

So it’s DoorDash to the rescue, delivering hot (or at least warm) food to your home. However, the company recently announced, those unwilling to tip may now see a lag time from when they order to when a meal arrives.

A newer prompt has begun to pop up for some app users if selecting the no tip option: “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?”

DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg told the Verge that the reminder is “something that we’re currently testing to help create the best possible experience for all members of our community.”

As DoorDash delivery people — or in company parlance, Dashers — are considered independent contractors, they make most of their money from tips. As of 2019, the company changed it’s policy and started giving Dashers base pay, anywhere from $2 to 10-plus depending on time and distance an order takes, and allowing them to take 100% of all tips.

“Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding,” Rosenberg told the Verge. “While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don’t include a tip can be seen as less desirable – this impacts our entire community.”

DoorDash reported six million people had made deliveries around the world, making about $13 billion last year alone.