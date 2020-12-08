‘Not that hard to understand’: Bill Nye breaks down why everyone needs to wear a mask

**Watch the video above to find out which masks work best**

(WJW) — One of America’s most well-known scientists is imploring people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket.

In a recent TikTok video, which has since gone viral, Bill Nye broke down exactly how wearing a mask can help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The science guy used everyday items to get his point across that the virus is spread through droplets of “snot and spit.” He then explained that “when the droplet gets into the fibers of the mask, it gets trapped.”

“This is not that hard to understand, everybody,” he said. “That’s why we have rules about wearing a mask.”

