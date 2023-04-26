[Watch previous coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Copley man indicted in the grisly murders of three Youngstown men reportedly kidnapped then bound, gagged, shot in the head and dumped on the roadside pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Elias Gudino, 58, of Copley, was arraigned Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court on an 18-count indictment including charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Gudino pleaded not guilty and is currently jailed awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 16. County prosecutors requested that Gudino be held without bond, a spokesperson said.

The case is assigned to Summit County Common Pleas Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands.

Authorities believe Gudino kidnapped the three men and brought them to Summit County, where they were found to have been bound, gagged and shot in the back of the head on March 9.

The bodies of Inmer Reyes, 25, and Victor Varela-Rodriguez, 31, were found along Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road in Akron. The body of 35-year-old Domingo Castillo-Reyes was found along Wright Road in Copley.

A fourth victim who survived the ordeal told police he was also kidnapped from the Youngstown area along with the three other men. He was shot at along Wright Road, but not actually struck. He pretended to be dead until his kidnappers drove away.

Police believe other suspects were involved in the killings.