(WJW) — Actor Michael J. Fox has Parkinson’s disease. He has tremors and stiffness and sometimes trouble walking and talking. His doctors diagnosed him with the incurable brain disorder when he was 29 years old.

He is now 61 years old and he is still here.

He was recently seen on the sidelines at Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks handily defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers. And a new documentary called “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is coming out on Apple TV+ next month detailing his struggles and triumphs over the past decades.

The “Back to the Future” star recently spoke with CBS Sunday Morning’s Jane Pauley about the film and how he’s approaching the future.

“[Parkinson’s] banging on the door … I’m not going to lie, it’s getting hard. It’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher,” he told Pauley. “Every day it’s tougher … that’s the way it is.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 21: Actress Tracy Pollan and Actor Michael J. Fox attend the “Back To The Future” New York special anniversary screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on October 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Actors Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox attend a “Back To The Future” discussion at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Justin Tuck, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, John McEnroe, and J. Cole watch courtside during game three of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fox explained that after a surgery to remove a benign tumor on his spine, he’s had more trouble walking and broken multiple bones. He said Parkinson’s is something you die with, not something you die from.

“I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it .… I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to be 80.”

Watch the trailer for the new documentary right here.