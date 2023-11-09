(WJW) — A local veteran received a surprise of a lifetime Thursday during “New Day Cleveland,” and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Dave Mortach, of Mortach Financial, surprised marine veteran Chris Miller by paying off the mortgage on his new home.

“You will be mortgage-free for the rest of your life with you, your wife and your family,” said Mortach. “I am so proud to know these two people.”

“There’s not enough words or anything I can say,” said Miller, who broke down in tears. “Thank you.”

Miller lives in Portage County.

He enlisted in the service when he was 18.

During his tour of duty, he was shot twice, stabbed once and fell off a 50-foot cliff. Miller and his service dog, Zulu, now travel the country encouraging other wounded veterans to understand the impact service dogs like Zulu can make in their lives.