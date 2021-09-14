‘Not doin’ it:’ Comedian Jim Breuer canceling shows after venues require vaccination

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – JUNE 23: Comedian Jim Breuer performs during the 2012 Orion Music + More Festival at Bader Field on June 23, 2012 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Orion Music + More)

(WJW) — Comedian Jim Breuer announced he’s canceling performances because the show’s venues are requiring that guests are vaccinated.

In a Facebook Live post shown below, he says he’s canceling shows because of the “segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination proof, to prove that you’ve had a shot.”

“I am absolutely not doing those shows,” he said.

He says he canceled his Dec. 3 show at the Wellmont Theater in New Jersey and also the show on Oct. 1 at the Royal Oak Music Theater in Michigan.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money but I’m not going to be enslaved by the system or by money and nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained,” he said. ” I don’t care if you’re vaccinated. It’s a choice and if you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care.”

He went on to say, “… I have to stick to my morals. I have to stick to what I know is right… You’re segregating. You’re creating hate. You’re creating judgement.”

Throughout the post he encourages people to spread love, acceptance and to lift each other up.

He says he’ll continue to perform at venues that don’t have vaccine mandates.