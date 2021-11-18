Not cooking? Here’s what’s open on Thankgiving and who’s offering meals to-go

(WJW) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you aren’t cooking this year, here is a list of alternatives.

**Please double check with your local restaurant for specific hours and offerings**

Bob Evans: Open Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. with special meals and breakfast favorites. Hot Thanksgiving meals, including Thanksgiving Platter and Thanksgiving Family Meal To Go, available to order online Thanksgiving Day. Farmhouse Feast available for preorder. More here.

Blue Canyon: Thanksgiving takeout preorders available through Nov. 20. More here.

Boston Market: Open on Thanksgiving. Provides heat and serve meals for preorder/pick-up, a la carte for preorder/pick-up, catering and preordered home-delivered meals. More here.

Buca di Beppo: Thanksgiving Feast to Go and catering available for preorder. More here.

Cooper’s Hawk: Open Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Dinner Package available for preorder by Nov. 19. Carryout menu also available Thanksgiving Day. More here.

Cracker Barrel: Open regular hours on Thanksgiving with traditional Thanksgiving meal available beginning at 11 a.m. Heat n’ Serve Feast or Family Dinner available for preorder. More here.

Creekside Restaurant: Thanksgiving desserts, dishes and heat and serve dinners available for preorder through Nov. 20. More here.

Lockkeepers: Open from noon to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving with full menu and traditional turkey dinners. Thanksgiving Feast To Go available for preorder by Nov. 19. More here.

Macaroni Grill: Open thanksgiving with special menu or regular menu available. Meals also available for preorder through Nov. 21. More here.

The Capital Grille: Open for Thanksgiving dinner. Thanksgiving Sides at Home available for online order. More here.

**Are we missing your restaurant? Email the information to tips@fox8.com.