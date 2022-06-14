**For previous coverage, watch the video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns mandatory mini-camp started in Berea Tuesday and some players and coaches are expected to talk to the media following the first workout.

It is not known if Quarterback Deshaun Watson will talk to the press. He has not spoken to the media since March when the team introduced him. At that time he was facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists who allege sexual misconduct.

Now, he is facing 24 and the attorney for all the accusers says he plans to file more soon. Watson and his legal team have denied all the allegations alleged in the lawsuits. Watson is not facing any criminal charges.