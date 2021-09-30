‘Not Brian Laundrie’: Lookalike goes viral on TikTok while trying to clear his name

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

**For previous coverage, watch below.

(WJW) — A man who many say looks similar to Brian Laundrie has amassed millions of views on TikTok after sharing several videos in which he says he is not the man wanted in Gabby Petito‘s disappearance and death.

The man, who goes by user name @notbrianlaundrie, first started posting videos earlier this week, wanting to “put rumors to bed” that he is Laundrie.

In one video he asks for advice on what to tell people who think he is Brian Laundrie. The video has gotten 2.2 million views.

In another, which has gotten over 3 million views, he said he was about to travel cross country from a wedding and asked how “not to get attacked or accused of being this guy.”

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming back on September 19.

The case has generated massive nationwide interest since an investigation began a few weeks ago.