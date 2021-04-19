‘Not another millionaire’: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley launches campaign for Ohio governor

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced her campaign for Governor of Ohio Monday.

Mayor Whaley has led Dayton since 2013.

The city suffered a mass shooting in 2019 just months after tornadoes swept through the city.

“It makes you strong enough to stand up to the biggest bullies and fight for your own,” Mayor Whaley says in her campaign video.

“I’m running for governor because it’s time Ohioans had a government — and a governor — who works for us, not for themselves,” she says.

In a campaign release, the mayor says she learned resilience from her father who was a union autoworker who lost his job.

Her mother also worked at a nearby laundromat to help the family get by, according to the press release.

“From the middleclass, not another millionaire,” Whaley says in the campaign video.

Governor Mike DeWine is running for reelection.

The Ohio gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.