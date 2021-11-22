‘Not a single person had heart or mercy’: Sister of woman who was tortured, murdered in East Cleveland speaks out

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sister of the 22-year-old woman, who authorities say was tortured and murdered in East Cleveland, spoke out Monday during arraignments for the suspects.

Aalyiah Pointer said she was speaking out on behalf of her family, asking to keep bond at $2 million or request no bond for the suspects in her sister Alishah Pointer‘s death.

“Most of these defendants being complete strangers woefully chose to be part of Alishah’s kidnapping, torture and murder.” “Aalyiah told the judge. “Not a single person had any sympathy, heart or mercy… She was taken too soon for no reason.”

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Last week, Portria Williams, Nathaniel Poke, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in connection with Alishah’s death.

Portria Williams

Nathaniel Poke, Jr.

Brittany Smith

Anthony Bryant

On Monday, all four suspects pleaded not guilty. Their $2 million bonds were continued, and they were all ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said the suspects are accused of luring Alishah out of her home, taking her to several different locations, torturing and murdering her.

Her body was found earlier this month in a burned out-house in East Cleveland.

Police said the suspects thought Pointer had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened November 2 in Cleveland and they were trying to force her to talk.