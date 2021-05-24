Norwegian Cruise Line plans cruises from US starting this summer

**Related: The video above is about Florida filing suit to return cruises to sea earlier this year.

(WJW) — American cruise fans have much to look forward to this summer, as companies slowly (and hopefully) make moves to resume operations.

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans to start sailings from U.S. ports as soon as Aug. 7, with week-long trips from Seattle to Alaska.

“We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the U.S.” President at CEO Harry Sommer said in a statement. “We are so proud to be sailing for the first time in over a year from our special homeport of Seattle to the breathtaking state of Alaska.”

In order to go on these cruises, all guests (along with the crew) are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Many other health guidelines will be in place during the trips, and the company is complying with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) orders.

The cruise line’s starting date is of course compliant on approval from the CDC, and the company said it should be getting a ‘Conditional Sailing Certificate’ from the organization soon.

Other cruise companies are expected to follow suit. Earlier this month, the CDC said it would allow cruise lines to begin making trial runs without passengers, for which Royal Caribbean has reportedly started the process.