Norwalk teen and Huron man killed in Erie County car crash

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 15-year-old girl from Norwalk and a 49-year-old man from Hudson.

It happened Friday around 3:45 p.m. on Mason Rd. in between State Route 13 and Old Mason Rd. in Milan Township, Erie County.

According to OSHP, a man driving a pickup truck was headed east on Mason Rd.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve and went left of center.

The truck hit a Hyundai Santa Fe that was headed west and negotiating the same curve.

The pickup truck flipped and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

He’s been identified as Nicholas Barylski.

The 49-year-old from Huron was not wearing a seatbelt according to OSHP.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two people in the Hyundai.

The passenger was killed in the crash.

She’s been identified as Alli Kurdinat.

The 15-year-old was a sophomore at Norwalk High School.

She was wearing her seatbelt at the time.

Vargo’s Drive In restaurant says they are taking donations for Alli’s mother. Alli was an employee there.

Alli was also a student at EHOVE Career Exploration Program.

They’re offering counseling to students.

The driver of the vehicle Alli was riding in was taken to the hospital via Life Flight and is in serious condition.

She was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.