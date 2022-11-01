Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – Two Norwalk High School football players have pleaded guilty in connection with an alleged hazing incident that took place over the summer.

According to Huron County Juvenile Court officials, one of the teens, who is now 18, admitted to being guilty of an assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of a charge of hazing. The other teen, who is now 17, admitted to a charge of hazing in exchange for the dismissal of a charge of tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place back in August.

According to a police report, the two teammates grabbed the victim and held him on the floor. A third player “smacked him in the face” with an adult toy, and then “poked him in the buttocks” with the object.

Investigators say after speaking with the players, they discovered that one of them had recorded the hazing incident and shared the video on Snapchat.

The victim told police that he was fully dressed at the time and was not injured.

The incident created an uproar in the community as parents questioned board members about the incident and voiced their concerns.

Both boys were released to the custody of their parents. A third defendant is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on November 29.