NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — Three Norwalk High School students charged with misdemeanors in an August hazing incident — one of whom is also facing a felony charge — could face time in a juvenile detention center, a Huron County juvenile court official said.

According to a police report, a student was reportedly victimized with an adult toy while in a locker room on Aug. 8. Two teammates grabbed and held him while a third “smacked him in the face” and “poked him in the buttocks” with the object. They recorded the incident and shared it on social media, investigators learned.

Each were charged with hazing, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Huron County Juvenile Court Administrator Christopher Mushett.

One of the students, who turned 18 weeks after the incident, is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of assault, but will be tried as a juvenile. That student is due in court on Oct. 7.

The second student, a 16-year-old, is also charged with unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, and is due in court Monday.

The third, also 16, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. That student allegedly recording the assault and sending it to a Snapchat group, but deleted it before being interviewed by officers. That student is due in also due in court on Monday.

Each of the students charged could face time in a juvenile detention center, according to Mushett. None of them have a prior record with the juvenile court, he said.