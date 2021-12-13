Norwalk police investigating 2 students who threatened to use firearms at separate schools

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — The Norwalk Police Department is investigating after two students reportedly threatened to shoot fellow students at separate schools.

Police say the two threats, one of which was reported last week and one that was reported Monday, come from students who do not know one another. They are being investigated as “separate and unrelated,” police said in a Facebook statement.

The student who made the shooting threat on Dec. 9 was reportedly suspended from Norwalk Middle School after his comments were reported. An investigation into a rumored “hit-list” has so far been found unfounded, police said.

The student’s parents are reportedly cooperating with authorities, and all firearms have been removed from their home.

Monday morning, police said they received another complaint about a Norwalk High School student who had talked about a school shooting in various social media posts. Police said they took the student out of class immediately, and arrested them. The suspect is currently waiting for a juvenile court hearing.

Police said they believe the high schooler was acting alone.

“With both investigations nearing completion, we believe there is no threat regarding either of these incidents,” police said in a statement.

The city and school district say they continue to take all potential threats seriously.