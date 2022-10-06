NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — A two-vehicle collision that killed a 46-year-old Collins motorcyclist led to an hours-long manhunt for the driver believed to have caused it.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, along state Route 61, near state Route 601 in Norwalk Township, Huron County, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Chad C. Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, who was driving a pickup truck north along state Route 61, rear-ended a motorcycle driven by Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins. Conley was thrown from his bike and landed in a ditch, suffering fatal injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

But Holbrook continued on for about two miles, troopers allege, dragging the motorcycle with his truck. He turned onto Seminary Road, where the motorcycle dislodged, then turned onto McIntyre Road and stopped the disabled vehicle in the roadway.

An off-duty Erie County sheriff’s deputy, Hayden Service, witnessed the crash and followed Holbrook to McIntyre Road. When Service told Holbrook he was a law enforcement officer, Holbrook ran off into a wooded area, disobeying orders to stop. Holbrook was caught and arrested two hours later after an “extensive” manhunt, according to the release.

Holbrook was jailed in Huron County on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and operating a vehicle while impaired. He was given a $5,000 bond for the OVI charge, according to jail records.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 11.