Norwalk couple becomes ‘millionaires for the day’ due to stimulus check error

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — A stimulus check error is believed to have made a local couple millionaires by mistake.

Markus Patton said he stopped at a gas station on his way home from work on Wednesday and used an ATM to get money so he and his wife could pay their rent.

“I looked at the receipt to look at my account balance, I couldn’t find it, I thought it was my account number,” said Patton. “So I started walking away and I looked at it again and I was like wait a minute that’s a dollar sign, 7.7 million dollars.”

Patton said he immediately got his wife in a video chat and broke the news of their sudden, albeit mistaken, fortune.

“He flips the camera screen to the receipt and he zooms in on this 7.7 million dollars and he was like I thought this was our account number and I was like no, that says available balance,” said Amanda Patton.

Amanda said after her husband came home both started daydreaming about what they would do with their millions.

“So he drives home and he kind of like kicks open the front door and it was like ‘alright babe, kids , pack your bags we are moving to a different country where its warm’,” said Amanda.

She also started researching and finding that there were similar mistakes made in other parts of the country.

“At about 30 minutes, reality set in after I got home and the wife hit me with ‘well it’s not ours ‘ so I had to come back down a little bit,” said Markus.

“I was like we don’t really want to go to jail, we’d rather be broke and free than rich and in prison,” said Amanda.

The couple said as fast as the surprise deposit appeared, it just as suddenly vanished from their account.

The couple says they plan to frame the receipt to show that, even if it was for just for a brief period, they were actually millionaires at one time even if it was just on paper.

“It was awesome. I was like I know this isn’t our money, I know it had to be a mistake but it’s nice to be able to say I was a millionaire even if it was only for a couple of hours,” said Amanda.