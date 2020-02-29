Norton students help Emma Pfouts’ family prepare for her return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A group of Norton students are helping a family prepare for their daughter's return home.

According to the school district, the Compact Senior Carpentry class spent their Friday breaking and moving concrete at Emma Pfouts' home.

Emma, a cheerleader at Norton High School cheerleader, collapsed during homecoming last October from a severe asthma attack that led to cardiac arrest and a coma. Her parents were told she wouldn’t survive the night, walk, talk or have normal brain function, but months later the teenager continues to defy the odds. She has been hospitalized at Akron Children’s Hospital since the incident.

Now, Emma's classmates are working together to help make her house more accessible when she returns.

"This is curriculum, these are kids, and this is community working together to further assist a student and family which has inspired all of us," the district wrote on their Facebook page. "We are proud of the skills and trades are students are acquiring in the Compact Program!"

This comes just days after Emma's mom, Christina Weigand, thanked several local companies and volunteers for donating supplies for the renovations.

"A huge thank you to all the volunteers and the following companies that graciously gave donations," Weigand said in her social media post. "This means so much to our family to be able to bring Emma home!"

It is unclear at this time exactly when Emma will be coming home.

