Norton police officers honored for saving elderly couple from house fire

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – Three officers with the Norton Police Department were honored Monday afternoon for helping save an elderly couple from a house fire.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recognized officers Heather Bauer, Sean Conner and Michael Guarnieri for their heroic acts on Dec. 4 of last year.

Norton police officers were first on scene that morning as a house on Easton Road was engulfed in flames. The officers broke through two locked doors to rescue an elderly couple sleeping in a first floor bedroom, just before firefighters arrived.

Barbara Rice, 78, and her 82-year old-husband Ardell survived, but Barbara’s 69-year old brother Jimmy Tribble died in the fire.

According to the fire chief, the smoke was extremely heavy on the second floor and that’s where Tribble was sleeping.

“The floor started giving out. The fire was too hot and we didn’t have any respiratory gear. So the smoke started getting to us at that point in time and we exited,” Conner previously said.

Back in March, the officers, alongside five firefighters, received special proclamations for the dramatic rescue.