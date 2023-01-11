NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.

A man was seen fleeing on foot after crashing a vehicle on the exit ramp from State Route 21 South to Wooster Road West on December 30, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Police searched the area, but the man was not found.

On January 10, Norton police brought a cadaver dog to the area of the crash to look for the man. The dog alerted police on a sewer grate, the release said.

When officers looked down inside the grate a man was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m., according to the release.

Police have not yet identified the man.

This investigation is ongoing.