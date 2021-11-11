Norton Middle School closed for health concerns

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Norton City School District announced that Norton Middle School will be closed on Friday.

The district posted on its website that the middle school will be closed due to health concerns.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 32 students and eight staff members in the middle school have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently following isolation protocols.

Over all in the district, there’s 66 students and 15 staff members who have tested positive and are following isolation protocols.

Norton High, Norton Elementary and Norton Primary will all be open.