Norton cheerleading hangs senior banner for teammate recovering from cardiac arrest

**Watch our previous report on Emma’s journey to recovery in the video above**

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — Norton High School is honoring a senior cheerleader who continues to make leaps and bounds in her recovery after going into cardiac arrest last fall.

Christine Boyer Weigand shared the latest update on her daughter, Emma Pfouts, in a post on social media.

Weigand says Emma became sick last Thursday and has been battling the illness ever since.

They believe the sickness may be in her liver which has had ongoing issues and caused Emma pain for several months now. The family is currently waiting on test results to determine how to treat her illness.

Emma would have been a senior at Norton High School this year. Her mom says that Emma is not attending school at this time.

“Emma is on the cheer squad and as they always do for Seniors, they hung her Senior banner on the fence which she loved when we showed her the picture. I hope that she can one day return to school and be amongst her friends before the school year ends so she can experience some of her senior year that she always talked about with a big smile on her face,” Weigand wrote on social media.

Emma went into cardiac arrest eleven months ago. Her mother says Emma has come a long way from what doctors had predicted and they are “forever grateful for the prayers that we truly believe saved our Emma.”

Emma continues to maintain a positive attitude and smiles. Her family says she makes life fun again, making everyone laugh regularly.

Her family asks that the community continue to keep Emma in their prayers as she “has a long road ahead of her.”

