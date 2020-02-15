Norton cheerleader who went into cardiac arrest last year surprised with bins full of birthday cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch our previous report above***

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) -- A Norton cheerleader who went into cardiac arrest after an asthma attack last year is continuing to make great strides.

Emma Pfout's mother, Christine Boyer Weigand, routinely shares updates about the teen on social media so the community knows how she's doing.

On Valentine's Day, she wrote that doctors put casts on both of Emma's legs, feet, hands and wrists, which will ultimately help make them more flexible.

"It’s hard to watch as a mom some of the struggles she’s been having because she has made so much forward progress. We do know she does have some injury to her brain, to what extent is what we are learning as we go along," she said.

She said Emma will have more testing done next week to get a clearer picture.

Christine also went on to write about going to the last boys basketball game for Norton High School. She said it was bittersweet since Emma would've been cheering.

"I found myself struggling when I looked over at the cheerleaders knowing Emma wasn’t there cheering the boys on. However, being with everyone in our hometown was also comforting," she said.

She concluded her post by thanking everyone who sent birthday cards to Emma. She said they have been getting bins of them daily.

"She had the biggest smile on her face when we showed them all to her. Thank you all for showing your kindness to her, it means a lot to all of us," said Christine.

Click here if you'd like to send a free card to Emma.