Norton cheerleader who went into cardiac arrest continues to show progress as anniversary nears

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Norton cheerleader who went into cardiac arrest last October is continuing to show signs of improvement.

Emma Pfout’s mother, Christine Boyer Weigand, regularly shares updates about her daughter’s progress on social media.

On Thursday, she reflected on Emma’s journey as they near the one year anniversary.

“In the beginning, we lived in total shock that this was even happening. It was unimaginable how something so innocent as going to her HS Homecoming dance could turn into our worst nightmare.”

She said the doctor caring for her at the time told her Emma likely had 6 to 12 hours to live — words no mother ever wants to hear.

“It was terrifying to know my child had to fight for her own life at the young age of 16 and there is nothing I could do but pray and cling to a hope so tightly I could actually feel it take my breath away from me.”

Christine recalled the moment she felt Emma’s hand move while she was on life support, giving her the hope she so desperately needed.

Emma has made leaps and bounds in her recovery since then. She is now able to communicate and is working to regain her mobility.

“We are so thankful to God, family, friends, and strangers for all they have done to make our lives a little easier when we needed it the most. Emma has come a long way from that initial night but still has a long road ahead of her but I am confident she will achieve all of the goals she has set for herself.”

