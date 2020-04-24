Norton cheerleader who suffered cardiac arrest making great progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON (WJW)- More than 6 months after she suffered cardiac arrest, a Norton cheerleader is showing great progress in her road to recovery.

You may recall, Emma Pfouts, 17, had trouble breathing during her homecoming last fall and suffered a medical emergency that left her in a medically induced coma.

Since then, Emma has been fighting hard to get back to the way she was.

Her mother Christina Weigand posted on Facebook earlier this week that Emma is gaining speech, working on enunciation, and can now sit on the edge of the bed with little assistance.

She continues to work on her walking with her braces and lifted shoes with assistance from another person. Emma will also need surgery on her feet once hospitals are able to resume operations.

Recently, the community has come together to do renovations on Emma's home so it is ready for her when she is discharged from the hospital.

Her mom has thanked everyone for their time and dedication for their hard work.

Weigand says they are humbled by the kindness and generosity they have received since Emma's injury and are "forever grateful" to everyone for their continuous support.