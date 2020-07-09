Norton cheerleader who suffered cardiac arrest gets casts off early, mom says

**Watch our previous report on Emma’s journey to recovery in the video above**

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Norton cheerleader continues to make leaps and bounds in her recovery after going into cardiac arrest last fall.

Christine Boyer Weigand shared the latest update on her daughter, Emma Pfouts, Thursday in a post on social media.

Weigand says Emma got her casts off early after she made good progress walking with them on.

Emma does have flat feet and will now use walking boots. Her mom says she will have the ability to take the boots off occasionally.

The teen is still working on getting her hands to be more functional. Weigand says Emma’s doctor recommended hand therapy and is trying to avoid surgery at this time.

“She is so happy to start working on her cheer moves!!” Weigand wrote in her post. “She is such an inspiration to us, her attitude is so great, she melts my heart!”

Emma’s family thanks everyone for their continued support and prayers while they go through this journey.

