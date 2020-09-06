Norton cheerleader who suffered cardiac arrest continues recovery journey after sickness

**Watch our previous report on Emma’s journey to recovery in the video above**

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Norton High School senior cheerleader continues to make great strides in her recovery after going into cardiac arrest last fall.

Last week, the teen’s mother Christina Boyer Weigand posted on Facebook that daughter Emma had gotten sick while in the hospital. She said at the time doctors thought it could have to do with her liver, which has caused issues the last few months.

Saturday, Weigand updated followers on Emma’s recovery, saying that her sickness had seemed to subside.

“She is back to her joking self, which makes the days so much brighter,” Weigand said, saying that tests remained inconclusive as to what had caused the sickness in the first place.

Weigand expressed her gratitude for people continuing to support Emma, who went into cardiac arrest nearly a year ago, on her recovery journey. She said that Emma’s goal is to “be able to walk across that stage with her classmates at graduation.”

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and support, I will never be able to say this enough because I truly believe it is what has gotten her this far,” Weigand said.



