Norton cheerleader who suffered cardiac arrest after an asthma attack celebrates birthday

AKRON-Today marks a special birthday for the Norton cheerleader who suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction that caused her to go into cardiac arrest four months ago.

Since her medical emergency, Emma Pfouts, has defied the odds and continues to get stronger each day. She is currently doing rehab at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Her mother, Christina, has been documenting Emma’s road to recovery on Facebook as she surpasses expectations.

On today’s Facebook post, her mom noted it has been 123 days since Emma’s medical episode. She thanked everyone for sending Emma cards and gifts to help make her 17th birthday special. Emma has a packed day in store for her which includes therapy and opening up the gifts and bags of cards.

Her mom said the other day, Emma looked at her with tears in eyes and asked to go home. Emma is normally positive and cheerful regardless of the situation. Christina thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

To help the family with their medical expenses click here.