NORTHFIELD CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A fire that broke out a home in Northfield Center Township early Tuesday is under investigation.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 2 a.m.

A multi-story home in the 400 block of W. Twinsburg Rd. was fully involved when fire crews arrived.









Twinsburg Rd. was closed around the scene as firefighters put out the flames.

No word on whether there were people inside the home when the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

