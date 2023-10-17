PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 46-year-old Erie County man is facing multiple sex charges involving juveniles.

An Erie County grand jury has indicted Dung Q. Tran, 46, of Sandusky, on four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Perkins Township police.

The indictments handed up Friday reference at least three separate juvenile victims who were forced or threatened with force.

The offenses, which allegedly happened between March 2020 and November 2022, “centered on” Tran’s connection to nail salon located in the township, according to police.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on other incidents involving Tran are urged to call detectives at 419-627-0824, extension 5.

Tran is currently in the Erie County jail, according to police.

No future court dates have been set.