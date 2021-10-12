Northern Lights give spectacular show over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man snapped photos of the Northern Lights over Lake Erie from Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Chris Christe shared the aurora borealis pictures with FOX 8.

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Here’s a Space.com explanation of the celestial phenomena:

“Energized particles from the sun slam into Earth’s upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph (72 million km/h), but our planet’s magnetic field protects us from the onslaught. As Earth’s magnetic field redirects the particles toward the North Pole, the dramatic process transforms into a cinematic atmospheric phenomenon that dazzles and fascinates scientists and skywatchers alike.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had forecast the event as a “moderate” geomagnetic storm was expected to affect Earth.

The lights could also be visible from New England to Washington.