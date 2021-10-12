Northern Lights give spectacular show over Lake Erie

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man snapped photos of the Northern Lights over Lake Erie from Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Chris Christe shared the aurora borealis pictures with FOX 8.

  • Courtesy: Christopher Christe
  • Courtesy: Christopher Christe
  • Courtesy: Christopher Christe
  • Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Here’s a Space.com explanation of the celestial phenomena:

“Energized particles from the sun slam into Earth’s upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph (72 million km/h), but our planet’s magnetic field protects us from the onslaught. As Earth’s magnetic field redirects the particles toward the North Pole, the dramatic process transforms into a cinematic atmospheric phenomenon that dazzles and fascinates scientists and skywatchers alike.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had forecast the event as a “moderate” geomagnetic storm was expected to affect Earth.

The lights could also be visible from New England to Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral