Northeast Ohio’s Remarkable Women winner talks about helping others

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Last week, we revealed Northeast Ohio's Remarkable Women winner, Traci Peltz.

Today, Traci appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning to talk about how she's helping others.

She turned her own cancer diagnosis into a way to help thousands of others facing the same thing.

Traci will receive a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. 

She will also be considered for Nexstar's nationwide '2020 Woman of The Year Award.'

Congratulations to all of our finalists!

