Northeast Ohio’s PierogiFest adds second day after selling out

BEREA (WJW)- Great news for pierogi lovers! The 2020 Northeast Ohio PierogiFest has added an additional day to their one-day food feast after selling out.

The festival will take place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on April 4 and April 5.

The Polish food festival features Lost Village Pierogi, Pierogi Palace, Joe’s Food Truck and the Pierogi Lady. One of the vendors will be given the Golden Pierogi Award. The event will also include shopping, children’s entertainment, Polish beer, polka music, and Polish dancers.

You must purchase your tickets in advance online here. General admission is $11 for adults, $9 for children 6 to 12, and children 5 and under are free. Tickets include a $5 food voucher. Parking is free.

