Northeast Ohio’s best sledding hills

CLEVELAND (WJW)– When the weather conditions are right, Northeast Ohio can be home to lots of hills packed with families sledding.

Here are some of the area’s best sled riding hills:

Cuyahoga County:

Geauga County:

Lake County:

Lorain County:

Stark County:

  • Malone University near Pioneer Park, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton
  • Maize Valley Market and Winery, 6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville
  • Quail Hollow State Park near the manor house, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville
  • Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave., Alliance
  • Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Canton
  • Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. West, Massillon

Summit County

