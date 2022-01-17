Northeast Ohio’s best sledding hills

CLEVELAND (WJW)– When the weather conditions are right, Northeast Ohio can be home to lots of hills packed with families sledding.

Here are some of the area’s best sled riding hills:

Cuyahoga County:

Geauga County:

Beartown Lakes Reservation, 18870 Quinn Rd., Auburn and Bainbridge townships

Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Rd., Chester Township

Lake County:

Chagrin River Park off the Riverwood trail, 3100 Reeves Rd., Willoughby

Chapin Forest Reservation off of the Hobart Road entrance, 10381 Hobart Rd., Kirtland

Hidden Valley Park next to the parking lot, 4872 Klasen Rd., Madison Township

Riverview Park next to the parking lot, 4895 Bailey Rd., Madison Township

Lorain County:

Cascade Park near the main entrance, 387 Furnace St., Elyria

Vermilion River Reservation near the Bacon Woods area, 51211 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion

Stark County:

Malone University near Pioneer Park, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton

Maize Valley Market and Winery, 6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville

Quail Hollow State Park near the manor house, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville

Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave., Alliance

Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Canton

Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. West, Massillon

Summit County