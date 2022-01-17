Northeast Ohio’s best sledding hills

CLEVELAND (WJW)– When the weather conditions are right, Northeast Ohio can be home to lots of hills packed with families sledding.
Here are some of the area’s best sled riding hills:
Cuyahoga County:
- Big Creek Reservation
- Engle Road Sled Riding Hill about a quarter-mile from the parking lot, Middleburg Heights
- Memphis Sledding Hill at the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Tiedeman Road, Brooklyn
- Hinckley Reservation Sledding Hill south of Bellus Road, Hinckley Township
- Old River Farm Picnic Area Sledding off Chagrin River Road south of Chardon Road in North Chagrin Reservation, Willoughby Hills
- Pawpaw Picnic Area Sledding in Mill Stream Run Reservation, North Royalton
- Porter Creek Sledding Hill east of Porter Creek Drive in Huntington Reservation, Bay Village
- Rocky River Reservation
- Barrett Sledding Hill north of the Valley Parkway and Barrett intersection, Berea
- Big Met Golf Course Sledding Area at Tee No. 11, Fairview Park
- Mastick Woods Golf Course Sledding Area at Tee No. 9, Cleveland
- South Chagrin Reservation
- Coasting Hill just south of Solon Road, Solon
- Miles Road Sledding Hill at the corner of Chagrin River Road and Sulphur Springs Drive, Bentleyville
Geauga County:
- Beartown Lakes Reservation, 18870 Quinn Rd., Auburn and Bainbridge townships
- Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Rd., Chester Township
Lake County:
- Chagrin River Park off the Riverwood trail, 3100 Reeves Rd., Willoughby
- Chapin Forest Reservation off of the Hobart Road entrance, 10381 Hobart Rd., Kirtland
- Hidden Valley Park next to the parking lot, 4872 Klasen Rd., Madison Township
- Riverview Park next to the parking lot, 4895 Bailey Rd., Madison Township
Lorain County:
- Cascade Park near the main entrance, 387 Furnace St., Elyria
- Vermilion River Reservation near the Bacon Woods area, 51211 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion
Stark County:
- Malone University near Pioneer Park, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton
- Maize Valley Market and Winery, 6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville
- Quail Hollow State Park near the manor house, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville
- Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave., Alliance
- Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Canton
- Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. West, Massillon
Summit County
- Cascade Valley Metro Park in the Oxbow area, 1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron
- Cuyahoga Valley National Park at Kendall Hills, about 1 mile east of Akron Peninsula Road, 5465 Quick Rd., Peninsula
- Firestone Metro Park in the Tuscarawas Meadows area, 2620 Harrington Rd., Akron
- Firestone Metro Park in the Warner Road area, 200 E. Warner Rd., Akron
- Furnace Run Metro Park in the Brushwood area, 4955 Townsend Rd., Richfield
- Goodyear Heights Metro Park at the main entrance, 2077 Newton St., Akron
- Munroe Falls Metro Park in the Lake area, 521 S. River Rd., Munroe Falls
- Sand Run Metro Park in the North Hawkins area, 800 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron