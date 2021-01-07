Northeast Ohioans who attended DC protest return, condemn violence

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Several groups of supporters of President Donald Trump traveled from Northeast Ohio to Washington, D.C. for Wednesday’s protest that devolved into a violent riot as demonstrators stormed the Capitol building.

Mario Innocenzi, of Chardon, along with a busload of Republicans from Geauga County, was among the thousands of people who attended the pro-Trump rally and protest.

“We did it because we support President Trump, and we were there to protest for a free and fair election, which we don’t think we got,” Innocenzi said.

Becky Gee, of Hartville, has attended dozens of Trump rallies across the country. She said she was also in Washington, D.C. supporting President Trump’s long-running claims of election fraud, which were disproven in court after he did not provide credible evidence.

“We’re there, not just standing for him, but standing for an election we feel was stolen from us,” Gee said.

They both said, after Trump spoke at a rally near the White House, they joined a march to the U.S. Capitol building, where lawmakers inside later certified Joe Biden as the election winner.

“Overall, it was very peaceful. We were just singing, chanting, going down to the capitol,” Gee said.

She said she was on the steps of the capitol building as some people turned violent.

Rioters stormed past police, attacked officers and broke into the capitol building, causing destruction.

“We started seeing the flash bangs and tear gas, and as I saw the tear gas, I got my group back further to get out of the nonsense,” Innocenzi said, noting his group had remained on the lawn outside the capitol building.

He condemned the violence he said cast a dark shadow over peaceful protests.

“They’re nothing but knuckleheads that went into that building. They had no business in there. I disagree with what they did. I am completely saying they shouldn’t have done it,” he said, adding they should be fully prosecuted.

He said Capitol Hill police did not appear to be prepared for the incident or size of the crowd.

Gee said she also condemns the violence, which she said is not representative of her beliefs.

“My first reaction is I don’t condone violence at all,” Gee said. “My second reaction, though, is you can only push people so far.”

Innocenzi said, while he doesn’t like the election results, he accepts that Biden will become president.

“There’s no way President Donald Trump can stay in office,” he said. “And Jan. 20, President Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the President of the United States.”

