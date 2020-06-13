Northeast Ohioans speak out against police violence, racial inequality

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several communities and local organizations are holding events Saturday to speak out against police brutality and racial inequality.

This weekend protesters plan to assemble in multiple Northeast Ohio cities, including Cleveland, Canton, Eastlake and Strongsville. SkyFOX will soar above these demonstrations to provide a live look as they take place.

Saturday’s demonstrations follow a nationwide string of protests and rallies in response to the death of George Floyd, as well as several other African Americans who died in police-involved incidents.

George Floyd (Image courtesy of family attorney Ben Crump Law Firm via CNN)

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired.

Floyd’s has sparked all kinds of demonstrations across the country, from protests and riots to the removal of Confederate symbols, as well as conversations about racism in America.

Protesters began flooding the streets of Northeast Ohio about three weeks ago, just days after his death. Most demonstrations have remained peaceful, however, the first weekend several protests turned violent.

Two weeks ago, a demonstration that took place in downtown Cleveland left significant damage across the city. It began peacefully before escalating Saturday afternoon.

Cruisers on fire following George Floyd protest in downtown Cleveland on 5/30/20 (Ed Gallek/WJW Photo)



Damages to stores following Cleveland protest (WJW Photo)



Protest in Cleveland following death of George Floyd (WJW image)

Looting at CVS in Cleveland

Several businesses were heavily damaged, vehicles were set on fire and some officers were injured. There have been over 100 arrests in the Cleveland protests.

Police are still actively investigating and reviewing video evidence connected to the downtown rioting incidents. They are also investigating some complaints against officers.

Continuing coverage, here.