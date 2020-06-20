Northeast Ohioans rally against racial injustice, police brutality for 4th consecutive weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Protesters are continuing to assemble together across Northeast Ohio in the fight for racial equality.

For the fourth Saturday in a row, Northeast Ohioans are expected to march, rally and protest police brutality. Here’s a list of justice events planned for today:

Demonstrations erupted across the country nearly a month ago in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired.

Protesters have also assembled in the name of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was fatally shot by police outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Friday.

Brooks was shot in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in southeast Atlanta night after he scuffled with officers.

Prosecutors say Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said. Plus, the Taser had already been fired twice, so it was empty and no longer a threat. Rolfe is also accused of kicking him and not giving him medical attention for more than two minutes.

Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder in connection to Brooks’ death. An aggravated assault charge has been filed against a second officer, Devin Brosnan, who the district attorney said stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for his life.

Floyd and Brooks are just two of the African Americans who have received national attention in the past few weeks. Black Lives Matter protests have also been held in the name of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by officers who burst into her Kentucky home, and Desmond Franklin, who was killed by an off-duty Cleveland officer in April.