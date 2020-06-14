LIVE: Cleveland biker community holds ride in support of police reform, racial equality

CLEVELAND (WJW) — SkyFOX is soaring above several protests across Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon.

Communities and local organizations have gathered together to fight against racial inequality and police brutality.

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

Sunday’s demonstrations follow a three-week-long nationwide string of protests and rallies in response to the death of George Floyd, as well as several other African Americans who died in police-involved incidents.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired.

Sunday’s rallies also come in wake of the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was fatally shot by police outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Friday.

Brooks was shot in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in southeast Atlanta night after he scuffled with officers.

Brooks had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel in the Wendy’s drive-thru. Atlanta officers woke him and asked him to move his car into a parking spot, which he did. Officers then conducted a field sobriety test and told Brooks he was under arrest for a DUI.

Police body camera then shows the 27-year-old running away after grabbing an officer’s taser and, when he appears to point the taser at an officer, that officer fired his gun several times. Brooks was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officer Garrett Rolfe was terminated after the incident and another officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty. The moves follow the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, sparked a new wave of protests in the city.

1 p.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Biker Community is holding a protest ride escorted by Cleveland Police.

The peaceful “Protest On 2s” honors the lives lost to police brutality and takes a stand in solidarity against racial injustice and in support of police reform.

Bikers met at St. Clair Plaza on East 105th Street and St. Clair. They will then ride as one unit and arrive at the Justice Center for a protest.

