Northeast Ohioans hold parade in support of President Trump as he battles coronavirus

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Wooster on Saturday, parading through the city’s streets in their vehicles.

The parade began at 6 p.m. and both the organizers and participants expressed their well-wishes to the President and First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

They say there is enthusiasm in the area for Trump and do not believe his current quarantine will affect campaigning or the election outcome.

The event organizer said hundreds have expressed interest in the parade.

