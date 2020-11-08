Northeast Ohioans from both parties react to Joe Biden becoming president-elect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Supporters of Joe Biden in Northeast Ohio celebrated on Saturday after he claimed enough electoral voters to unseat Donald Trump, and then watched closely as the president-elect addressed the nation on Saturday night.

Cleveland NAACP President Danielle Sydnor says she believes more 74 million Americans voted for Joe Biden because they feel he can help unify a divided county.

“They were looking for leadership that would help to navigate the pandemic, we needed leadership that’s going to help restore the economy, there’s just so many different things that especially the middle class Americans are really looking to get back to something that we can be proud of and be confident about,” she said.

Sydnor says the election of Kamala Harris as Vice President is a historic achievement and marks a new chapter for women in America.

“An example that when you come from a diverse background, you have a diverse set of experiences, you can bring a wealth of knowledge and information to the table and regardless of the obstacles that are in front of you, you should continue to persevere,” said Sydnor.

However, President Trump has not conceded the election and is promising legal action and re-counts in several states.

On Friday, the President said, “we want every legal vote counted and I want every legal vote counted, we want openness and transparency, no secret count rooms, no mystery ballots, no illegal votes.”

Former Brook Park Mayor Tom Coyne has been a strong supporter of Donald Trump, and says he does not believe challenges by the President will change the outcome.

“The country still is divided, people have to have confidence in how their elected process takes place, I don’t think there was wide fraud, I think in processing, we’ll see at the end of the day, will he get closer, he might win a couple more states but at the end of the day, the country’s got to move forward,” he said.

Coyne says he believes ultimately, the President’s re-election bid was damaged by his personality and COVID-19.

“He just rubbed a lot of folks the wrong way, personality, what he accomplished policy wise, where the country is in the world right now, I think Donald Trump has positioned this country in a great position. At the end of the day, I think his response to the pandemic, not having empathy, but being right,” said Coyne.

