Northeast Ohio woman celebrates 110th birthday, reveals key to long life

From left to right, Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea and Mayor Cindy Billings bring 110th birthday greetings to Mary Denny outside her residence at the HomeStead at GentleBrook (courtesy: GentleBrook)

Mary Denny on her 110th birthday (courtesy: GentleBrook)

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A very special birthday celebration was held for a Northeast Ohio woman who turned 110 years old Wednesday.

Mary Denny, who lives at HomeStead at GentleBrook in Hartville, Ohio, received a special visit from Mayor Cindy Billings and Police Chief Larry Dordea on her birthday. Mary’s relatives, along with other residents and staff members were also at the celebration.

GentleBrook said both Mayor Billings and Chief Dordea brought birthday wishes on behalf of the entire village of Hartville, which is in Stark County. The mayor read a proclamation in celebration of Mary’s life.

What is the key to living such a wonderful long life? Mary said she credits it to hard work and lots of prayer. GentleBrook said Mary goes to mass every week, when she can.

Mary Denny was born in 1910 in Suffield, Ohio. She and her husband ran a restaurant and tavern there for many years.

Happy birthday, Mary!

**See photos of the celebration, above, from GentleBrook**