Northeast Ohio to see cloudy weekend with some showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re expecting a bit of a gloomy weekend.

Clouds are on the way and showers are too. However, these showers will be gone by noon Saturday.

There’s another chance for showers Sunday that will be spotty at best to the north and steadiest across the southern half of the viewing area.

Saturday may turn out to be 40s north and 50s south, but generally speaking, it will be around 50 degrees for all of us.

Overall, temperatures over the next week will average near normal. Some winter cold will ‘touch’ us from time to time.

Weather systems will be fast-moving and relatively weak over the next 7 days. Snow/mix potential is increasing late next week as we watch another panhandle system. Precise details are lacking this far out.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: