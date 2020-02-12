Northeast Ohio steps up to cure childhood cancer with St. Jude

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 20.

Starting at 6 a.m. on that day, we'll reveal the phone number to call for your ticket.

There will also be a link to get them online.

Each ticket costs $100 and puts you in the raffle for the home.

While the house is the jackpot, you can win plenty of other prizes - including one from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Take a look at why they're a part of it by watching the video above.

More on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home here.