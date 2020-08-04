Northeast Ohio special elections will indicate how tax levies fare in pandemic

(WJW) – Two communities in Northeast Ohio have tax levies on the ballot in a special election Tuesday.

There were a few levies in March at the beginning of the pandemic, but Tuesday’s election will be an indication of how voters feel about whether to approve new taxes in a time of uncertainty.

In Summit County, voters will decide on a levy for Springfield Local School District.

Springfield Local Schools are asking voters to approve a levy that would provide the district with $3 million in annual operating expenses for 10 years.

In Cuyahoga County, voters will be asked to approve a renewal vote for tax money to be spent on Maple Heights’ general operating expenses and general operations of the Maple Heights Senior Center.

It is only for Maple Heights residents.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

FOX 8 will update you on the results.

