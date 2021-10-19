Northeast Ohio soldier killed in WWII identified

DOVER, Ohio (WJW) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that a Northeast Ohio soldier killed in 1944 has been identified and is returning home.

Courtesy: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)

24-year-old Army Private Emmet W. Schwartz of Dover was killed in action by an artillery blast in Germany on December 27, 1944.

His remains were accounted for in July of 2021 and funeral arrangements are being made for him now in Ohio.

A set of unidentified remains was recovered from a foxhole where Pvt. Schwartz was believed killed. They had been buried at a cemetery in France and were disinterred in June 2019 for identification.

Dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis confirmed that the remains were indeed Schwartz.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for at the Walls of the Missing in the Netherlands.

Schwartz will be buried on Nov. 18, 2021, in New Philadelphia, Ohio.