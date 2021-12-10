Northeast Ohio ski resorts pushing back opening date

(WJW) – Northeast Ohio ski resorts are postponing their scheduled opening date.

Alpine Valley, Brandywine and Boston Mills, which were set to open Dec. 18, will no longer open on that date.

They posted on social media an explanation for the delay:

“Unfortunately, Mother Nature has decided not to bestow favorable snowmaking weather upon us lately so we are pushing back our targeted opening date of 12/18. We will be working hard at every opportunity to open as soon as possible so stay tuned for details!”

Here’s what to expect when the resorts open:

Guests 12 and over are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations at indoor or on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants

All transactions will be cashless

Masks are required indoors

Reservations are not required for lift tickets

Employees are required to have COVID-19 vaccinations

All employees are required to wear face coverings and undergo daily health screenings

The resorts will also have extra hand sanitizing stations on the property.