Many local schools already closing ahead of Thursday morning’s frigid wind chills

(WJW) – Schools across Northeast Ohio are already canceling classes for Thursday as frigid wind chills are expected to stick around overnight through most of the morning.

There’s a wind chill advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties, including Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

Wind chills are expected to be as cold as 15 degrees below zero in some local areas.

The advisory lasts through 11 a.m. Thursday.

