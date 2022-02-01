Northeast Ohio residents rush to grocery stores, gas stations ahead of winter storm

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Evening rush hour turned into a race against time for people across Northeast Ohio trying to prepare for the approaching winter storm.

In Lakewood, grocery stores were jam-packed and it was bumper to bumper at gas stations.

“We’re just preparing for the snow storm and I just want to be ready,” said Dominque Godfrey.

Godfrey went to several stores looking for a shovel and rock salt before finally finding it at Drug Mart located at 13123 Detroit Rd.

”So I’m ready to get this done and out of the way,” said Godfrey with a smile.

Drug Mart store manager Kevin Schneider told FOX 8 News they were busy all day with emergency items and certain foods flying off store shelves.

“Shovels, we’re down to about five left,” said Schneider. “We just got a pallet of rock salt in this afternoon and it’s already almost gone and then the essentials, bread, milk, eggs, soup, that kind of stuff.”

Even frozen French fries sold out and rock salt is being limited to one bag per customer.

“My brother and I were brought up here in Cleveland so we know how it is. This is actually still a mild winter,” said Dave Starre. “It’ll be a challenge when the rain comes and it turns to ice.”

A winter storm warning is in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday with rain changing to an icy wintry mix before turning over to snow. The snow is then expected to fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The CDC recommends buying foods that require no cooking or refrigeration in case the power goes out and definitely keeping snacks, water, a flashlight, phone charger and blankets in your vehicle just in case.

“I’m just making sure the gas tank is full and we have some emergency supplies in the car,” said Neven Kos.

There were long lines at all of the gas stations along West 117th Street with people filling their vehicles and gas cans for snow blowers.

“I just pray that everybody be safe and be aware and focus on the Lord,” said Laz Gonzalez as he was getting fuel at the GetGo.

Schneider said they plan to keep Drug Mart open during normal hours throughout the storm, but he suggests people shop early before the ice hits to be safe.